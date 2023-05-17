DAHON wows crowds with groundbreaking bike tech at China Cycle 2023 (Di mercoledì 17 maggio 2023) SHANGHAI, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
From May 5th – May 8th, DAHON showcased its blockbuster product line-up and cutting-edge folding bike technology at China Cycle, at booth E1 1305, Shanghai New International Expo Center. Themed "Safer, Smarter and Greener", this year the show had over 1200 electric and non-electric biCycle industry players taking part. During the Fair, DAHON showcased over 30 electric, non-electric and children's folding biCycles, with booth visitors getting the chance to experience the new cargo E-bike Cargoe T5, carbon fiber folder Clinch C10, popular Archer P8 and the speedy commuter e-bike Unio E16. Dr. David T Hon, DAHON's CEO and Chairman, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
