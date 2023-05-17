Akkodis - Development partner for BMW i Vision Dee concept car (Di mercoledì 17 maggio 2023) As an integral part of the Development of the drivable concept car, Akkodis, a global leader in the Smart Industry, contributed its technical and digital expertise to the BMW i Vision Dee. ZURICH, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Akkodis, part of the Adecco Group, has joined forces with the BMW Group to develop and produce the BMW i Vision Dee. Earlier this year, the BMW Group unveiled the BMW i Vision Dee to a global audience during the influential CES 2023 technology trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Working jointly with the BMW Group for the project in Germany, Akkodis contributed its in-depth digital engineering expertise to bring the BMW i Vision Dee to life. Akkodis was involved in the design and construction ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Akkodis, part of the Adecco Group, has joined forces with the BMW Group to develop and produce the BMW i Vision Dee. Earlier this year, the BMW Group unveiled the BMW i Vision Dee to a global audience during the influential CES 2023 technology trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Working jointly with the BMW Group for the project in Germany, Akkodis contributed its in-depth digital engineering expertise to bring the BMW i Vision Dee to life. Akkodis was involved in the design and construction ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
GTWC | Marciello e Ferrari sulle Mercedes di Akkodis-ASP Motorsport.com - IT
Akkodis - Development partner for BMW i Vision Dee concept carAs an integral part of the development of the drivable concept car, Akkodis, a global leader in the Smart Industry, contributed its technical and digital expertise to the BMW i Vision Dee. ZURICH, May ...
Akkodis DevelopmentSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Akkodis Development