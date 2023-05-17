19% Crypto Bets Growth: SOFTSWISS Reveals Digital Coin Results for Q1 2023 (Di mercoledì 17 maggio 2023) GZIRA, Malta, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
In January 2023, SOFTSWISS, winner of 'Crypto Company of the Year' by the prestigious International Gaming Awards, shares quarterly analyses on the Crypto gaming market and valuable industry insights. This time the expert team unveils the average Crypto player portrait and more. The Q1 Crypto Results are based on the data from over 700 brands powered by the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform. Q1 2023: The Big Picture In Q1 2023 the Total Bets indicator increased by 44.66% compared to the same quarter the previous year and by 2.24% compared to the preceding quarter. This data demonstrates a steady ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Bitcoin: un nuovo crollo in arrivoCosa aspettarsi adesso dal prezzo del padre delle crypto [...] Questo articolo è riservato agli ...con edutrading Il trading per vincere La strategia monetaria che non ti hanno mai spiegato 19 maggio ...
MiCA, è ufficiale: l'UE dà il via libera alle nuove regole per le criptovaluteL'UE approva il MiCA, nuove regole per il mondo crypto Lo scorso 20 aprile il Parlamento europeo ...con edutrading Il trading per vincere La strategia monetaria che non ti hanno mai spiegato 19 maggio ...
Mercato crypto: prezzi e novità delle monete Daex (DAX), The Graph (GRT) e Lido (LDO)Attualmente il valore dello Stocastico RSI è di 19,13 punti. Crypto news: Lido consente i prelievi di ETH in stake La piattaforma di staking liquido leader di mercato, Lido , ha di recente consentito ...
19% Crypto Bets Growth: SOFTSWISS Reveals Digital Coin Results for Q1 2023GZIRA, Malta, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In January 2023, SOFTSWISS, winner of 'Crypto Company of the Year' by the prestigious International Gaming ...
Il G7 spinge per accelerare l'implementazione della 'Travel Rule' per i crypto-assetLa Commissione del G7 si è recentemente riunito a Niigata, in Giappone, per discutere di CBDC e regolamentazione delle transazioni in crypto ...
