WWE | Ronda Rousey e Shayna Baszler tornano a Raw e attaccano Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Ronda

WWE: Ronda Rousey e Shayna Baszler tornano a Raw e attaccano Raquel Rodriguez (Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) Ronda Rousey e Shayna Baszler sono tornate, e hanno preso di mira i Women’s Tag Team Championship stendendo Raquel Rodriguez nella puntata di Raw di ieri sera. Rousey e Baszler hanno attaccato la Rodriguez dopo la vittoria di quest’ultima su Chelsea Green, Liv Morgan infortunata, che destino per le cinture di coppia femminili? Nel corso di Raw, è stata annunciata una modifica importante al match promosso per i titoli di coppia femminili WWE, in quanto Adam Pearce ha rivelato a Sonya Deville e Chelsea Green che Liv Morgan non aveva l’autorizzazione medica per competere. La cosa è sembrata un po’ una storyline, visto che Raquel Rodriguez ha poi affrontato la Green in un match singolo, per ...
Ronda Rousey e Shayna Baszler sono tornate a RAW  The Shield Of Wrestling

Women's Tag Title Match For WWE Raw Scrapped Due To Injury

WWE did continue with an angle involving the tag titles, with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler returning on Raw and attacking Raquel, threatening to continue beating her up until she defends the titles ...

Former Women's Champions Return To WWE On Raw

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan might have their hands full with the latest returning superstars on Raw. Monday night, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler returned ...
