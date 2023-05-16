WWE | Mustafa Alì più furbo di tutti | sarà lui a sfidare Gunther a Night of Champions

(Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) Questa notteha fatto il suo esordio a Raw dopo che la scorsa settimana aveva lasciato soli Kaiser e Vinci per via del suo viaggio di nozze in Italia. Il ring general nel passaggio da Smackdown a Raw ha portato ovviamente con sé il titolo Intercontinentale, un titolo a cui sta dando grande prestigio con un regno che dura da quasi un anno, un record dell’era moderna. In vista diof, dove tutte le cinture, o quasi, verranno messe in palio, c’era la necessità di trovare un avversario per l’austriaco e così è stata indetta una battle royal a cui hanno preso parte tanti volti nuovi di Raw. L’avversario che preferiva? Tanti debutti e ritorni per questa battle royale che ha visto affrontarsi sul ring Akira Tozawa, Angel, Apollo Crews, Baron Corbin, Bronson Reed, Cedric Alexander, ...

Mustafa Ali sfiderà Gunther a WWE Night of Champions 2023 The Shield Of Wrestling

After securing a shocking, come-from-behind win on Raw in the Battle Royal to decide on the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship, Mustafa Ali was riding high, so much so, that he ...Mustafa Ali is your new #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship, winning a battle royal on Raw Monday night to punch his ticket to face Gunther at Night of Champions later this month.