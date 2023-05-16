Tetra Pharm Technologies strengthens management board

(Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) The Danish biotech company,, is expanding itswith Mr. Steen Jakobsen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Mr. Jacob Schlundt as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As a result, the company'snow has 6 members. COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/develops and manufacturesaceutical drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system for the treatment of neuropathic pain, sclerosis, and mental health disorders. The expansion of theis due to the company's increasing level of activity and ambition. "...

The Danish biotech company,Technologies, is launching its first product, XATEPA®, on the German market. XATEPA® is a pain - relieving pharmaceutical drug based on cannabinoids. COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 3, ...The Danish biotech company,Technologies, is launching its first product, XATEPA®, on the German market. XATEPA® is a pain - relieving pharmaceutical drug based on cannabinoids. COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 3, ...

27 nuovi farmaci in commercio .::. PHARMASTAR PharmaStar

The Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, is expanding its management board with Mr. Steen Jakobsen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and ...May 11, 2023 (The Expresswire) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry." The size of the global ...