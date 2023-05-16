Tetra Pharm Technologies strengthens management board (Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) The Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, is expanding its management board with Mr. Steen Jakobsen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Mr. Jacob Schlundt as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As a result, the company's management board now has 6 members. COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Tetra Pharm Technologies develops and manufactures Pharmaceutical drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system for the treatment of neuropathic pain, sclerosis, and mental health disorders. The expansion of the management board is due to the company's increasing level of activity and ambition. "Tetra Pharm ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Tetra Pharm Technologies develops and manufactures Pharmaceutical drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system for the treatment of neuropathic pain, sclerosis, and mental health disorders. The expansion of the management board is due to the company's increasing level of activity and ambition. "Tetra Pharm ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Tetra Pharm Technologies launches first product in GermanyThe Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, is launching its first product, XATEPA®, on the German market. XATEPA® is a pain - relieving pharmaceutical drug based on cannabinoids. COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 3, ...
Tetra Pharm Technologies launches first product in GermanyThe Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, is launching its first product, XATEPA®, on the German market. XATEPA® is a pain - relieving pharmaceutical drug based on cannabinoids. COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 3, ...
27 nuovi farmaci in commercio .::. PHARMASTAR PharmaStar
Tetra Pharm Technologies strengthens management boardThe Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, is expanding its management board with Mr. Steen Jakobsen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and ...
2023 Hydroxypropyl Tetrahydropyrantriol Market Size and Trend Analysis in Chemical & Material Sector | with [103 Pages] and Forecast till 2031May 11, 2023 (The Expresswire) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry." The size of the global ...
Tetra PharmSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tetra Pharm