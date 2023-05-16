Logitech G - arriva in Europa della console G CLOUDTP-Link Deco XE75 Mesh: affidabile e veloce per la connessione di casaASUSTOR al Computex 2023Mark Levinson: il set di amplificatori disponibile in nItaliaTARISLAND annunciato per PC e dispositivi mobileEA SPORTS FIFA 23 – SERIE A TEAM OF THE SEASONNuove tecnologie cambiano l'utilizzo delle batterieGiocare ai videogiochi fa bene a tutta la famigliaAsmodee al Play di Modena e al Salone Internazionale del Libro di ...ZELDA TEARS OF THE KINGDOM: NUOVA BORSA DA VIAGGIOUltime Blog

Tetra Pharm

Tetra Pharm Technologies strengthens management board (Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) The Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, is expanding its management board with Mr. Steen Jakobsen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Mr. Jacob Schlundt as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As a result, the company's management board now has 6 members. COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 16, 2023

 Tetra Pharm Technologies develops and manufactures Pharmaceutical drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system for the treatment of neuropathic pain, sclerosis, and mental health disorders. The expansion of the management board is due to the company's increasing level of activity and ambition.
