Powering up the Future | Japan Wind Energy 2023 Launches this October

Powering up the Future: Japan Wind Energy 2023 Launches this October (Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) - TOKYO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Aiming to unite the Wind value chain to advance offshore Wind in Japan, the 5th Japan Wind Energy event will take place on October 17-18, 2023 at Bellesalle Shibuya Garden in Tokyo. Organised by Leader Associates, this leading and most influential Wind Energy event is expected to attract over 2,000 stakeholders including government representatives, investors, developers, financiers and equipment providers. Japan – Huge Potential of Offshore Wind The Japanese Cabinet approved the 4th Basic Plan on Ocean Policy on April 28th, 2023, following the 20th meeting of the Headquarters for ...
