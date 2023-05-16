Medit continues to see strong scanner adoption in Q1 2023 (Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) SEOUL, South Korea and LONG BEACH, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
<strong>Meditstrong> (www.<strong>Meditstrong>.com), a leading provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions, announced today that the number of intraoral scanner installations has increased by 46% in Q1 2023 compared to the same quarter last year. <strong>Meditstrong> first introduced its intraoral scanner to the market in 2018 with <strong>Meditstrong> i500 and has since broken down price barriers by offering scanners at less than half the price of competitors. Despite its affordability, the scanner has garnered positive word-of-mouth ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
<strong>Meditstrong> (www.<strong>Meditstrong>.com), a leading provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions, announced today that the number of intraoral scanner installations has increased by 46% in Q1 2023 compared to the same quarter last year. <strong>Meditstrong> first introduced its intraoral scanner to the market in 2018 with <strong>Meditstrong> i500 and has since broken down price barriers by offering scanners at less than half the price of competitors. Despite its affordability, the scanner has garnered positive word-of-mouth ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Sudan, evacuata l’ambasciata italiana a Khartoum. Meloni: «Non lasciamo indietro nessuno» leggo.it
Medit continues to see strong scanner adoption in Q1 2023SEOUL, South Korea and LONG BEACH, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit (www.medit.com), a leading provider of 3D intraoral scanners and ...
Medit continuesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Medit continues