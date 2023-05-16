Medit continues to see strong scanner adoption in Q1 2023

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) SEOUL, South Korea and LONG BEACH, Calif., May 16,/PRNewswire/>Medit strong> (www.<>Medit strong>.com), a leading provider of 3D intraorals and digital dentistry solutions, announced today that the number of intraoralinstallations has increased by 46% in Q1compared to the same quarter last year. <>Medit strong> first introduced its intraoralto the market in 2018 with <>Medit strong> i500 and has since broken down price barriers by offerings at less than half the price of competitors. Despite its affordability, thehas garnered positive word-of-mouth ...