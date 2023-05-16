Johnson Controls to supply four large-scale heat pumps for Hamburg wastewater heat project (Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) Hamburg, Germany, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced a new agreement to help the city of Hamburg, Germany, decarbonize its district heating network. As part of a collaborative project between Hamburg WASSER (Hamburg Water) and Hamburg Energiewerke (Hamburg Energy), Johnson Controls will equip the Dradenau site of Hamburg's central wastewater treatment plant with a new heat pump system that will save around 66,000 tons of CO2 annually. Detailed engineering is underway and the plant is expected to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
