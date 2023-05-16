The Sims 4 NewsInter-Milan in diretta | IL GRANDE GIORNO E’ ARRIVATO! Oggi la ...UNITED 1944 - Closed Beta TrailerBEST MOVIE COMICS & GAMES 2023NUOVI CONTENUTI PER FARMING SIMULATORWILD HEARTS presenta il nuovo Kemono Flagello di linfa alfaAge of Empires II: Definitive Edition Return of Rome DLCRed Bull Kumite - torneo di Street Fighter - arriva in Sud AfricaPUBG MOBILE ENTRA NELL'ERA DEI DINOSAURIDiablo IV: la storia nel nuovo videoUltime Blog

Jaded, ecco il nuovo video di Miley Cyrus (Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) Miley Cyrus ha appena pubblicato il video di Jaded, brano scelto come terzo singolo del suo ultimo album Endless Summer Vacation. Dopo il fortunatissimo Flowers (con cui ha stracciato ogni record) e il meno fortunato River, la cantante ci riprova con Jaded. ecco il video:   .@MileyCyrus has released the music video for “Jaded.” Watch: https://t.co/kh7WbBLRHE pic.twitter.com/n36fsLwlcp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 16, 2023 Jaded di Miley Cyrus Testo I don’t wanna call and talk too longI know it was wrong, but never said I was sorryNow I’ve had time to think it overWe’re much older and the bone’s too big to bury Oh, isn’t it a shame that it ended ...
