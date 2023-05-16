Infosys and bp Deepen their Relationship to Transform bp's Digital Application Landscape (Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) BENGALURU, India, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE:INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting and bp, a global integrated energy company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on May 10 to demonstrate their intent for Infosys to be bp's primary partner for end-to-end Application services, including development, modernization, management and maintenance. This strategic engagement further strengthens the long-standing Relationship, spanning over two decades, between the two companies. As bp pivots towards becoming an integrated energy company with the ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero, bp and Infosys will together focus on ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
