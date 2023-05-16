HLDS to Sell SK hynix P31 and P41 SSDs on Amazon (Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) - SEOUL, South Korea, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Hitachi-LG Data Storage (HLDS) has announced that it started Selling SK hynix's high-performance SSDs (P31 and P41) on Amazon Europe, Singapore, and Australia, as an exclusive online reSelling partner. HLDS, established in 2001 as a global joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd. and LG Electronics, has been the global leader in the optical disc drive (ODD) industry for over two decades. "We are delighted to partner with HLDS, a company with a long history of data storage. This partnership will allow for a wider global audience to access the Platinum P41 and Gold P31," said Junbum Ahn, The Technical Leader of cSSD marketing team at SK hynix. SK hynix's P41 and P31 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
