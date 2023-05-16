TARISLAND annunciato per PC e dispositivi mobileEA SPORTS FIFA 23 – SERIE A TEAM OF THE SEASONNuove tecnologie cambiano l'utilizzo delle batterieGiocare ai videogiochi fa bene a tutta la famigliaAsmodee al Play di Modena e al Salone Internazionale del Libro di ...ZELDA TEARS OF THE KINGDOM: NUOVA BORSA DA VIAGGIOConfessione scioccante : Il padre accusato di stuprare e filmare la ...O mi libero o muoio : l'incredibile storia di una dottoressa di 44 ...Miriam Visintin : la storia di una vita sospesa per 32 anni, tra coma ...La svolta nelle indagini : omicidio a Mapello, Bergamo - La storia di ...Ultime Blog

GEMO Collaborate with Switzerland Artist ELLA TJADER to Empower Women to be Brave (Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) - BEIJING, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Women's beauty should never be defined, and "she" should full of possibilities. Most Women are not confident enough in themselves and unaware of their beauty. They are deeply affected by appearance anxiety and age anxiety, enlarging their own shortcomings. In recent years, the emergence of society's stereotypical aesthetic impressions of coins put collarbone, elf ears, A4 waist, has deepened Women's anxiety, so that Women always want to be the perfect other, but not themselves. On this beautiful holiday of 38 Queen's Day, GEMO joined hands with Switzerland female Artist ELLA TJADER to celebrate Women's preciousness, presented the courage flower in the snow, ...
