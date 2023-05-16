GEMO Collaborate with Switzerland Artist ELLA TJADER to Empower Women to be Brave (Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) - BEIJING, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Women's beauty should never be defined, and "she" should full of possibilities. Most Women are not confident enough in themselves and unaware of their beauty. They are deeply affected by appearance anxiety and age anxiety, enlarging their own shortcomings. In recent years, the emergence of society's stereotypical aesthetic impressions of coins put collarbone, elf ears, A4 waist, has deepened Women's anxiety, so that Women always want to be the perfect other, but not themselves. On this beautiful holiday of 38 Queen's Day, GEMO joined hands with Switzerland female Artist ELLA TJADER to celebrate Women's preciousness, presented the courage flower in the snow, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Women's beauty should never be defined, and "she" should full of possibilities. Most Women are not confident enough in themselves and unaware of their beauty. They are deeply affected by appearance anxiety and age anxiety, enlarging their own shortcomings. In recent years, the emergence of society's stereotypical aesthetic impressions of coins put collarbone, elf ears, A4 waist, has deepened Women's anxiety, so that Women always want to be the perfect other, but not themselves. On this beautiful holiday of 38 Queen's Day, GEMO joined hands with Switzerland female Artist ELLA TJADER to celebrate Women's preciousness, presented the courage flower in the snow, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
GEMO Collaborate with Switzerland Artist ELLA TJADER to Empower Women to be BraveView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/gemo - collaborate - with - switzerland - artist - ella - tjader - to - empower - women - to - be - brave - 301825456.html
GEMO Collaborate with Switzerland Artist ELLA TJADER to Empower Women to be BraveView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/gemo - collaborate - with - switzerland - artist - ella - tjader - to - empower - women - to - be - brave - 301825456.html
Real Madrid, l'annuncio di Ancelotti e lo spogliatoio esplode – Video Local Page
GEMO Collaborate with Switzerland Artist ELLA TJADER to Empower Women to be BraveBEIJING, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's beauty should never be defined, and 'she' should full of possibilities. Most women are not confident ...
GEMO CollaborateSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GEMO Collaborate