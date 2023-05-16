GEMO Collaborate with Switzerland Artist ELLA TJADER to Empower Women to be Brave

(Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) - BEIJING, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/'s beauty should never be defined, and "she" should full of possibilities. Mostare not confident enough in themselves and unaware of their beauty. They are deeply affected by appearance anxiety and age anxiety, enlarging their own shortcomings. In recent years, the emergence of society's stereotypical aesthetic impressions of coins put collarbone, elf ears, A4 waist, has deepened's anxiety, so thatalways want to be the perfect other, but not themselves. On this beautiful holiday of 38 Queen's Day,joined handsfemaleto celebrate's preciousness, presented the courage flower in the snow, ...

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- with - switzerland - artist - ella - tjader - to - empower - women - to - be - brave - 301825456.htmlView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- with - switzerland - artist - ella - tjader - to - empower - women - to - be - brave - 301825456.html

Real Madrid, l'annuncio di Ancelotti e lo spogliatoio esplode – Video Local Page

BEIJING, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's beauty should never be defined, and 'she' should full of possibilities. Most women are not confident ...