China Matters' Features: Reviving Chinese Legend for Middle East Readers (Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) BEIJING, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Renowned as a chivalrous Legend in Chinese classics, Sun Wukong, or Monkey King, embodies the ideals of justice and bravery. He is an icon among teenagers. Based on the story of Journey to the West, one of China's four great classical novels, 34 artists have worked together to create the Monkey King book series. This series has been translated into over a dozen languages and published around the world over the past 40 years. In 2023, the series was published in Arabic by Blossom Press, bringing the beloved character Sun Wukong from Asia to the Middle East. "The Monkey King is not just a superhero for Chinese kids," said Wang Tao, President of Blossom Press. "His wit, bravery and tenacity embody the values shared by all humans."
