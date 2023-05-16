Bestfly Chairman & Group CEO Nuno Pereira Announces Renewed Board and Leadership Structure, Building on Bestfly's Continuing Growth (Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) - ORANJESTAD, Aruba, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Earlier today, Bestfly announced a change in its Board and Leadership Structure by appointing Sameer Adam and Stephan Krainer as Executive Board Directors to support the company's strong Growth and expand the Group's aviation businesses. "In 2009, Bestfly started as a ground handling company in Angola and has since grown into a global aviation Group with operations by end of 2023 out of Aruba, Portugal, Cape Verde, Austria, UAE, Congo, Guyana, and Senegal. We have built a solid foundation with a diversified business in the VIP executive aircraft, commercial aircraft, oil &; gas support, and ground support segments." said ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Leonardo: Abu Dhabi Aviation amplia la sua flotta di AW139 Aviomedia
