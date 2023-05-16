TARISLAND annunciato per PC e dispositivi mobileEA SPORTS FIFA 23 – SERIE A TEAM OF THE SEASONNuove tecnologie cambiano l'utilizzo delle batterieGiocare ai videogiochi fa bene a tutta la famigliaAsmodee al Play di Modena e al Salone Internazionale del Libro di ...ZELDA TEARS OF THE KINGDOM: NUOVA BORSA DA VIAGGIOConfessione scioccante : Il padre accusato di stuprare e filmare la ...O mi libero o muoio : l'incredibile storia di una dottoressa di 44 ...Miriam Visintin : la storia di una vita sospesa per 32 anni, tra coma ...La svolta nelle indagini : omicidio a Mapello, Bergamo - La storia di ...Ultime Blog

Bestfly Chairman & Group CEO Nuno Pereira Announces Renewed Board and Leadership Structure, Building on Bestfly's Continuing Growth (Di martedì 16 maggio 2023) - ORANJESTAD, Aruba, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Earlier today, Bestfly announced a change in its Board and Leadership Structure by appointing Sameer Adam and Stephan Krainer as Executive Board Directors to support the company's strong Growth and expand the Group's aviation businesses. "In 2009, Bestfly started as a ground handling company in Angola and has since grown into a global aviation Group with operations by end of 2023 out of Aruba, Portugal, Cape Verde, Austria, UAE, Congo, Guyana, and Senegal. We have built a solid foundation with a diversified business in the VIP executive aircraft, commercial aircraft, oil &; gas support, and ground support segments." said ...
ORANJESTAD, Aruba, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Bestfly announced a change in its board and leadership structure by appointing Sameer ...
