WWE | Billy Graham attaccato alle macchine salvavita | situazione drammatica

(Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) “Superstar”ci sta lasciando. Dopo l’infezione che l’ha colpito mesi fa ed il percorso ospedaliero, la moglie del WWE Hall of Famer ha affermato che suo marito rimane in vita artificialmente, grazie all’ausilio delle, in seguito all’ennesima operazione sostenuta recentemente. Unadavvero tragica, che è in rapida evoluzione verso (purtroppo) la peggiore delle ipotesi. La moglie rifiuta di staccare leda suo marito,al limite Valerie Coleman, tramite il proprio account Facebook, afferma di essersi rifiutata di staccare i macchinarida suo marito, nonostante i medici glielo avessero consigliato. Il suo corpo starebbe piano piano decadendo, ma la moglie diha affermato che ...

WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham is on life support after months of health issues while in the hospital.Valerie Coleman, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham, has shared a sad update on her husband's health status. The legendary wrestler has been hospitalized for several stemming from ...