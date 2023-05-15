WWE: Billy Graham attaccato alle macchine salvavita, situazione drammatica (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) “Superstar” Billy Graham ci sta lasciando. Dopo l’infezione che l’ha colpito mesi fa ed il percorso ospedaliero, la moglie del WWE Hall of Famer ha affermato che suo marito rimane in vita artificialmente, grazie all’ausilio delle macchine, in seguito all’ennesima operazione sostenuta recentemente. Una situazione davvero tragica, che è in rapida evoluzione verso (purtroppo) la peggiore delle ipotesi. La moglie rifiuta di staccare le macchine da suo marito, situazione al limite Valerie Coleman, tramite il proprio account Facebook, afferma di essersi rifiutata di staccare i macchinari salvavita da suo marito, nonostante i medici glielo avessero consigliato. Il suo corpo starebbe piano piano decadendo, ma la moglie di Graham ha affermato che ...Leggi su zonawrestling
