Nuove tecnologie cambiano l'utilizzo delle batterieGiocare ai videogiochi fa bene a tutta la famigliaAsmodee al Play di Modena e al Salone Internazionale del Libro di ...ZELDA TEARS OF THE KINGDOM: NUOVA BORSA DA VIAGGIOConfessione scioccante : Il padre accusato di stuprare e filmare la ...O mi libero o muoio : l'incredibile storia di una dottoressa di 44 ...Miriam Visintin : la storia di una vita sospesa per 32 anni, tra coma ...La svolta nelle indagini : omicidio a Mapello, Bergamo - La storia di ...Valentino Rossi conquista il primo storico podio nel GT World ...Dragonflight con Fratture nel Tempo - novità in arrivoUltime Blog

WWE | Billy Graham attaccato alle macchine salvavita | situazione drammatica

WWE Billy

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
WWE: Billy Graham attaccato alle macchine salvavita, situazione drammatica (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) “Superstar” Billy Graham ci sta lasciando. Dopo l’infezione che l’ha colpito mesi fa ed il percorso ospedaliero, la moglie del WWE Hall of Famer ha affermato che suo marito rimane in vita artificialmente, grazie all’ausilio delle macchine, in seguito all’ennesima operazione sostenuta recentemente. Una situazione davvero tragica, che è in rapida evoluzione verso (purtroppo) la peggiore delle ipotesi. La moglie rifiuta di staccare le macchine da suo marito, situazione al limite Valerie Coleman, tramite il proprio account Facebook, afferma di essersi rifiutata di staccare i macchinari salvavita da suo marito, nonostante i medici glielo avessero consigliato. Il suo corpo starebbe piano piano decadendo, ma la moglie di Graham ha affermato che ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

Kevin Nash non firma autografi in aeroporto  The Shield Of Wrestling

“Superstar” Billy Graham Placed On Life Support

WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham is on life support after months of health issues while in the hospital.

Superstar Billy Graham on Life Support

Valerie Coleman, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham, has shared a sad update on her husband's health status. The legendary wrestler has been hospitalized for several stemming from ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Billy
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Billy Billy Graham attaccato alle macchine