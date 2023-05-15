Nuove tecnologie cambiano l'utilizzo delle batterieGiocare ai videogiochi fa bene a tutta la famigliaAsmodee al Play di Modena e al Salone Internazionale del Libro di ...ZELDA TEARS OF THE KINGDOM: NUOVA BORSA DA VIAGGIOConfessione scioccante : Il padre accusato di stuprare e filmare la ...O mi libero o muoio : l'incredibile storia di una dottoressa di 44 ...Miriam Visintin : la storia di una vita sospesa per 32 anni, tra coma ...La svolta nelle indagini : omicidio a Mapello, Bergamo - La storia di ...Valentino Rossi conquista il primo storico podio nel GT World ...Dragonflight con Fratture nel Tempo - novità in arrivoUltime Blog

What We Do in the Shadows: svelata la data d'uscita della Stagione 5 (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) FX ha svelato quando debutterà la quinta Stagione della serie mockumentary tratta dall'omonimo film di Taika Waititi. FX ha svelato ufficialmente che la Stagione 5 di What We Do in the Shadows debutterà il 13 luglio 2023. Questo dopo pubblicato le date di diverse novità come Justified: City Primeval e The Full Monty, tutte per luglio. What We Do in the Shadows, tratto dal lungometraggio di Jemaine Clement e Taika Waititi, documenta le imprese notturne dei coinquilini vampiri Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) e Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) che si muovono nel mondo moderno di Staten Island con l'aiuto del loro famiglio umano, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). Nelle prime stagioni della serie sono stati …
