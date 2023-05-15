(Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) Il campione del mondo AEW MJF è apparso sabato sera all’Homecomingdella Create A Pro per disputare il suo primo incontro in unodi wrestling indipendentemolti. Il diavoloa casa È successo quando “The Son of the Sun” Leo Sparrow stava parlando male dei fan presenti e la musica di MJF lo ha interrotto. MJF aveva alcune cose da dire al microfono e ha iniziato un match improvvisato. Come si vede qui sotto, ha avuto molto da dire anchel’incontro. Molto prima di affermarsi come una delle stelle di prima grandezza della AEW, MJF si è allenato presso la scuola della Create A Pro Wrestling e ha lottato per la promotion per. Prima del suo ritorno il 13 maggio, non lottava per la CAP dal 2019. MJF ha riconosciuto che non ...

VIDEO: MJF torna a lottare in uno show indy dopo anni Zona Wrestling

AEW World Champion MJF appeared at Create A Pro's Homecoming show on Saturday night to wrestle in his first independent wrestling match in many years. It happened when "The Son of the Sun" Leo Sparrow ...AEW World Champion MJF returned home for a special show on May 13. MJF matches are remarkable these days, as he doesn’t wrestle every week; instead, the chance to see him lace up his boots is a fairly ...