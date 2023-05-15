Asmodee al Play di Modena e al Salone Internazionale del Libro di ...ZELDA TEARS OF THE KINGDOM: NUOVA BORSA DA VIAGGIOConfessione scioccante : Il padre accusato di stuprare e filmare la ...O mi libero o muoio : l'incredibile storia di una dottoressa di 44 ...Miriam Visintin : la storia di una vita sospesa per 32 anni, tra coma ...La svolta nelle indagini : omicidio a Mapello, Bergamo - La storia di ...Valentino Rossi conquista il primo storico podio nel GT World ...Dragonflight con Fratture nel Tempo - novità in arrivoGta Online: gli abbonati GTA+ riscattano il Vapid Slamtruck Quattro consigli per usare al meglio il tuo iPhone: trucchi e ...Ultime Blog

VIDEO: MJF torna a lottare in uno show indy dopo anni (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) Il campione del mondo AEW MJF è apparso sabato sera all’Homecoming show della Create A Pro per disputare il suo primo incontro in uno show di wrestling indipendente dopo molti anni. Il diavolo torna a casa È successo quando “The Son of the Sun” Leo Sparrow stava parlando male dei fan presenti e la musica di MJF lo ha interrotto. MJF aveva alcune cose da dire al microfono e ha iniziato un match improvvisato. Come si vede qui sotto, ha avuto molto da dire anche dopo l’incontro. Molto prima di affermarsi come una delle stelle di prima grandezza della AEW, MJF si è allenato presso la scuola della Create A Pro Wrestling e ha lottato per la promotion per anni. Prima del suo ritorno il 13 maggio, non lottava per la CAP dal 2019. MJF ha riconosciuto che non ...
