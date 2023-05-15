Nuove tecnologie cambiano l'utilizzo delle batterieGiocare ai videogiochi fa bene a tutta la famigliaAsmodee al Play di Modena e al Salone Internazionale del Libro di ...ZELDA TEARS OF THE KINGDOM: NUOVA BORSA DA VIAGGIOConfessione scioccante : Il padre accusato di stuprare e filmare la ...O mi libero o muoio : l'incredibile storia di una dottoressa di 44 ...Miriam Visintin : la storia di una vita sospesa per 32 anni, tra coma ...La svolta nelle indagini : omicidio a Mapello, Bergamo - La storia di ...Valentino Rossi conquista il primo storico podio nel GT World ...Dragonflight con Fratture nel Tempo - novità in arrivoUltime Blog

United e Chelsea tentano Kim | nella lista del Napoli c' è anche Timber dell' Ajax

United e Chelsea tentano Kim: nella lista del Napoli c'è anche Timber dell'Ajax
Quella clausola rescissoria adesso fa paura e a posteriori inserirla nel contratto di Kim Min - Jae forse non è stata una buona idea. Il coreano, che neppure un anno fa era stato pagato 19,5 milioni ...

Napoli, il Chelsea punta forte Osimhen: osservatori a Monza. Ci sono altri 5 club

La lista delle pretendenti resta lunga: oltre al Chelsea, lo vogliono PSG, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle e Liverpool . Il Bayern Monaco, invece, ha fatto marcia indietro vista la ...

£53m Man Utd Transfer Now ‘a Matter Of Details’ With Intermediary Work ‘intertwined’ With Talks For £130m Teammate

It was claimed last week that United had ‘opened talks’ with the representatives of Kim and had submitted a ‘colossal’ contract offer. Over the weekend though a report suggested Chelsea could hijack ...
