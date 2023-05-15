Nuove tecnologie cambiano l'utilizzo delle batterieGiocare ai videogiochi fa bene a tutta la famigliaAsmodee al Play di Modena e al Salone Internazionale del Libro di ...ZELDA TEARS OF THE KINGDOM: NUOVA BORSA DA VIAGGIOConfessione scioccante : Il padre accusato di stuprare e filmare la ...O mi libero o muoio : l'incredibile storia di una dottoressa di 44 ...Miriam Visintin : la storia di una vita sospesa per 32 anni, tra coma ...La svolta nelle indagini : omicidio a Mapello, Bergamo - La storia di ...Valentino Rossi conquista il primo storico podio nel GT World ...Dragonflight con Fratture nel Tempo - novità in arrivoUltime Blog

The Last Redemption | Angus Macfadyen | Kevin Sorbo e James Cosmo in Italia per le riprese del film di John Real

The Last

The Last Redemption: Angus Macfadyen, Kevin Sorbo e James Cosmo in Italia per le riprese del film di John Real (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) Angus Macfadyen, Kevin Sorbo e James Cosmo sono arrivati in Italia per le riprese di The Last Redemption, il nuovo film di John Real. Angus Macfadyen (Equilibrium, Braveheart, Robert The Bruce) si è aggiunto al cast del film The Last Redemption del regista John Real (regista pluripremiato in Italia e all'estero e vincitore di tre Globi D'Oro). In questi giorni infatti, il regista e l'attore si trovano a Catania, in Sicilia, sul Vulcano Etna per terminare le riprese del film fantasy medievale. Nel ...
Angus Macfadyen (Equilibrium, Braveheart, Robert The Bruce) si è aggiunto al cast del film The Last Redemption del regista John Real (regista pluripremiato in Italia e all'estero e vincitore di tre Globi D'Oro). In questi giorni infatti, il regista e l'attore si trovano a Catania, in ...

