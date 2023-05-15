Spurgeon's College welcomes Pastor Rick Warren as its first honorary Chancellor (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) - LONDON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Spurgeon's College, based in Croydon, London and one of the UK's leading Christian Colleges, today jointly announced with Pastor Rick Warren his installation as its first honorary Chancellor. Pastor Warren will need no introduction for many Christians as an innovative American Pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. Beyond his international renown and missionary work, Pastor Warren's appointment as Chancellor reflects his own deep and personal connection to the College as his great, great grandfather studied at Spurgeon's and was commissioned to Christian ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
