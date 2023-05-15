Giocare ai videogiochi fa bene a tutta la famigliaAsmodee al Play di Modena e al Salone Internazionale del Libro di ...ZELDA TEARS OF THE KINGDOM: NUOVA BORSA DA VIAGGIOConfessione scioccante : Il padre accusato di stuprare e filmare la ...O mi libero o muoio : l'incredibile storia di una dottoressa di 44 ...Miriam Visintin : la storia di una vita sospesa per 32 anni, tra coma ...La svolta nelle indagini : omicidio a Mapello, Bergamo - La storia di ...Valentino Rossi conquista il primo storico podio nel GT World ...Dragonflight con Fratture nel Tempo - novità in arrivoGta Online: gli abbonati GTA+ riscattano il Vapid Slamtruck Ultime Blog

Spurgeon's College welcomes Pastor Rick Warren as its first honorary Chancellor (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) - LONDON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Spurgeon's College, based in Croydon, London and one of the UK's leading Christian Colleges, today jointly announced with Pastor Rick Warren his installation as its first honorary Chancellor. Pastor Warren will need no introduction for many Christians as an innovative American Pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. Beyond his international renown and missionary work, Pastor Warren's appointment as Chancellor reflects his own deep and personal connection to the College as his great, great grandfather studied at Spurgeon's and was commissioned to Christian ...
Melaverde 4 settembre, erbe officinali, Alpe Nevel, piano di pascolo  Marida Caterini

His new appointment as Chancellor reflects his own deep and personal connection to the College, for his great, great grandfather studied at Spurgeon’s and was even commissioned to Christian service by ...

