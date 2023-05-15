Nuove tecnologie cambiano l'utilizzo delle batterieGiocare ai videogiochi fa bene a tutta la famigliaAsmodee al Play di Modena e al Salone Internazionale del Libro di ...ZELDA TEARS OF THE KINGDOM: NUOVA BORSA DA VIAGGIOConfessione scioccante : Il padre accusato di stuprare e filmare la ...O mi libero o muoio : l'incredibile storia di una dottoressa di 44 ...Miriam Visintin : la storia di una vita sospesa per 32 anni, tra coma ...La svolta nelle indagini : omicidio a Mapello, Bergamo - La storia di ...Valentino Rossi conquista il primo storico podio nel GT World ...Dragonflight con Fratture nel Tempo - novità in arrivoUltime Blog

RISULTATI: NJPW Best Of The Super Junior #30 14.03.2023 (Day 3) (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) I RISULTATI della terza giornata dello storico Torneo Junior NJPW andata in scena a Nagoya, Aichi: NJPW Best Of The Super Junior 30 – Day 3Domenica 14 Maggio – Nagoya, Aichi (Japan) Best Of The Super Junior 30 Block B MatchKevin Knight 2 batte Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4 (7:19) Best Of The Super Junior 30 Block A MatchSHO 2 batte Ryusuke Taguchi 0 (6:29) Best Of The Super Junior 30 Block B MatchClark Connors 4 batte BUSHI 0 (6:04) Best Of The Super Junior 30 Block A MatchTaiji Ishimori 6 batte DOUKI 2 (9:31) Best Of The ...
NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 30 – Anteprima torneo

La NJPW è pronta a dare il via al Best of the Super Juniors 30, il torneo dedicato alla categoria dei pesi Junior che ci accompagnerà per il prossimo mese.

