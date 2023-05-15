RISULTATI: NJPW Best Of The Super Junior #30 14.03.2023 (Day 3) (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) I RISULTATI della terza giornata dello storico Torneo Junior NJPW andata in scena a Nagoya, Aichi: NJPW Best Of The Super Junior 30 – Day 3Domenica 14 Maggio – Nagoya, Aichi (Japan) Best Of The Super Junior 30 Block B MatchKevin Knight 2 batte Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4 (7:19) Best Of The Super Junior 30 Block A MatchSHO 2 batte Ryusuke Taguchi 0 (6:29) Best Of The Super Junior 30 Block B MatchClark Connors 4 batte BUSHI 0 (6:04) Best Of The Super Junior 30 Block A MatchTaiji Ishimori 6 batte DOUKI 2 (9:31) Best Of The ...Leggi su zonawrestling
NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 30 – Anteprima torneoLa NJPW è pronta a dare il via al Best of the Super Juniors 30, il torneo dedicato alla categoria dei pesi Junior che ci accompagnerà per il prossimo mese.
WWE/NJPW: Contratto scaduto per una Top Star della NJPW, la WWE ci pensa *RUMOR*La WWE, come ben sappiamo, è sempre un cantiere aperto. A Stamford si è sempre alla ricerca di nuovi talenti da inserire nei vari Roster e adesso, a quanto pare, Triple H avrebbe messo nuovamente nel ...
