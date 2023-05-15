Mozilla | Report raises concerns over potential cybersecurity threat within the EU' s digital identity framework

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) BRUSSELS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/Leading security experts have expressedthe proposed revision of Article 45.2 of the eIDAS regulation by the European Union (EU), citingrisks to web authentication and encryption standards. A new, produced by the Economist Impact Studios forand the #SecurityRiskAhead campaign, includes findings from global experts from both industry and civil society. Theshows that Article 45.2 could weakenfor web users, leaving them vulnerable to state surveillance and targeted interception of internet traffic. The law could effectively bypass existing security checks as browsers would be mandated to support EU-designed Qualified Web Authentication Certificates (QWACs). QWACs are not ...