Mozilla | Report raises concerns over potential cybersecurity threat within the EU' s digital identity framework

Mozilla Report

Mozilla: Report raises concerns over potential cybersecurity threat within the EU's digital identity framework (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) BRUSSELS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Leading security experts have expressed concerns over the proposed revision of Article 45.2 of the eIDAS regulation by the European Union (EU), citing potential risks to web authentication and encryption standards. A new Report, produced by the Economist Impact Studios for Mozilla and the #SecurityRiskAhead campaign, includes findings from global experts from both industry and civil society. The Report shows that Article 45.2 could weaken cybersecurity for web users, leaving them vulnerable to state surveillance and targeted interception of internet traffic. The law could effectively bypass existing security checks as browsers would be mandated to support EU-designed Qualified Web Authentication Certificates (QWACs). QWACs are not ...
