MGI Empowers the Completion of Nearly 60,000 Samples for The Million Microbiome of Humans Project (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) - SHENZHEN, China, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, recently shared that a total of Nearly 60,000 Samples have been sequenced among 21 institutes and over 10 participating nations throughout Europe, as part of the Million Microbiome of Humans Project (MMHP) that was officially launched in 2019. The Project was launched as a joint effort by the Karolinska Institute of Sweden, Shanghai National Clinical Research Center for Metabolic Diseases in China, the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, Technical University of Denmark, MetaGenoPolis at the National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment (INRAE) in France, and the Latvian Biomedical Research and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, recently shared that a total of Nearly 60,000 Samples have been sequenced among 21 institutes and over 10 participating nations throughout Europe, as part of the Million Microbiome of Humans Project (MMHP) that was officially launched in 2019. The Project was launched as a joint effort by the Karolinska Institute of Sweden, Shanghai National Clinical Research Center for Metabolic Diseases in China, the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, Technical University of Denmark, MetaGenoPolis at the National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment (INRAE) in France, and the Latvian Biomedical Research and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Le città e le donne, le città e il femminismo Elle Decor
MGI Tech Co., Ltd.: MGI Empowers the Completion of Nearly 60,000 Samples for The Million Microbiome of Humans ProjectMGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, recently shared that a total of nearly ...
MGI Empowers the Completion of Nearly 60,000 Samples for The Million Microbiome of Humans ProjectSHENZHEN, China, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life ...
MGI EmpowersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MGI Empowers