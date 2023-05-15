Asmodee al Play di Modena e al Salone Internazionale del Libro di ...ZELDA TEARS OF THE KINGDOM: NUOVA BORSA DA VIAGGIOConfessione scioccante : Il padre accusato di stuprare e filmare la ...O mi libero o muoio : l'incredibile storia di una dottoressa di 44 ...Miriam Visintin : la storia di una vita sospesa per 32 anni, tra coma ...La svolta nelle indagini : omicidio a Mapello, Bergamo - La storia di ...Valentino Rossi conquista il primo storico podio nel GT World ...Dragonflight con Fratture nel Tempo - novità in arrivoGta Online: gli abbonati GTA+ riscattano il Vapid Slamtruck Quattro consigli per usare al meglio il tuo iPhone: trucchi e ...Ultime Blog

MGI Empowers the Completion of Nearly 60,000 Samples for The Million Microbiome of Humans Project

MGI Empowers

SHENZHEN, China, May 15, 2023

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, recently shared that a total of Nearly 60,000 Samples have been sequenced among 21 institutes and over 10 participating nations throughout Europe, as part of the Million Microbiome of Humans Project (MMHP) that was officially launched in 2019. The Project was launched as a joint effort by the Karolinska Institute of Sweden, Shanghai National Clinical Research Center for Metabolic Diseases in China, the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, Technical University of Denmark, MetaGenoPolis at the National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment (INRAE) in France, and the Latvian Biomedical Research and ...
MGI Tech Co., Ltd.: MGI Empowers the Completion of Nearly 60,000 Samples for The Million Microbiome of Humans Project

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, recently shared that a total of nearly ...

MGI Empowers the Completion of Nearly 60,000 Samples for The Million Microbiome of Humans Project

SHENZHEN, China, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life ...
