Justified: City Primeval, Timothy Olyphant è di nuovo Raylan Givens nel trailer (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) La mitica serie torna per un revival che vedrà il protagonista spostarsi da Miami a Detroit. FX ha diffuso il trailer ufficiale di Justified: City Primeval, serie revival di Justified che vede Timothy Olyphant tornare a indossare i panni di Raylan Givens per questo adattamento del romanzo di Elmore Leonard, City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. La serie debutterà su FX il 18 luglio 2023. Ecco la sinossi: Dopo aver lasciato le colline del Kentucky 15 anni fa, Raylan Givens vive ora a Miami, un anacronismo ambulante che bilancia la sua vita come U.S. Marshal e padre part-time di una ragazza di 15 anni. I suoi capelli sono più grigi, il suo cappello è più sporco …
FX ha diffuso il trailer ufficiale di Justified: City Primeval , serie revival di Justified che vede Timothy Olyphant tornare a indossare i panni di Raylan Givens per questo adattamento del romanzo di Elmore Leonard , City Primeval: High ...

Il ritorno sugli schermi di Raylan Givens, uno degli uomini di legge più amati della tv, ha i giorni contati. Almeno negli Stati Uniti. FX ha annunciato che Justified: City Primeval , revival del celebre crime drama con Timothy Olyphant nei panni del personaggio nato dalla penna del leggendario Elmore Leonard, andrà in onda dal 18 luglio. C'è di più! La ...

"Justified: City Primeval," a sequel to "Justified" starring Timothy Olyphant, is coming to FX and Hulu in July.

FX has released the first trailer for their upcoming sequel series Justified: City Primeval, premiering in July.
