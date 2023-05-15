Justified: City Primeval, Timothy Olyphant è di nuovo Raylan Givens nel trailer (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) La mitica serie torna per un revival che vedrà il protagonista spostarsi da Miami a Detroit. FX ha diffuso il trailer ufficiale di Justified: City Primeval, serie revival di Justified che vede Timothy Olyphant tornare a indossare i panni di Raylan Givens per questo adattamento del romanzo di Elmore Leonard, City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. La serie debutterà su FX il 18 luglio 2023. Ecco la sinossi: Dopo aver lasciato le colline del Kentucky 15 anni fa, Raylan Givens vive ora a Miami, un anacronismo ambulante che bilancia la sua vita come U.S. Marshal e padre part-time di una ragazza di 15 anni. I suoi capelli sono più grigi, il suo cappello è più sporco …Leggi su movieplayer
Justified: City Primeval, Timothy Olyphant è di nuovo Raylan Givens nel trailerFX ha diffuso il trailer ufficiale di Justified: City Primeval , serie revival di Justified che vede Timothy Olyphant tornare a indossare i panni di Raylan Givens per questo adattamento del romanzo di Elmore Leonard , City Primeval: High ...
Raylan Givens è tornato! Ecco il teaser trailer di Justified: City PrimevalIl ritorno sugli schermi di Raylan Givens, uno degli uomini di legge più amati della tv, ha i giorni contati. Almeno negli Stati Uniti. FX ha annunciato che Justified: City Primeval , revival del celebre crime drama con Timothy Olyphant nei panni del personaggio nato dalla penna del leggendario Elmore Leonard, andrà in onda dal 18 luglio. C'è di più! La ...
