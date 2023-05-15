Immersive work with NFTs and Artificial Intelligence influenced by Philip Abussi’s sounds

(Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) “Mapping the NFT Revolution” di Mauro Martino, la prima mostra immersiva dedicata al fenomeno degli NFT e all’estetica del metaverso dal 7 al 28 settembre 2022 al MEET Digital Culture Center. Thewas created in collaborationAbussi (sound artist and co-founder of Mokamusic), Luca Stornaiuolo (generative Ai) and Andrea Baronchelli (scientific coordination). By means of anfull-screen video installation created using advanced deep-learning and visual design techniques, Martino tells about 5 years of evolution of the aesthetics and of the NFT market, allowing the user to experience the qualitative dimension of an intangible revolution, destined to influence the playful and productive fabric of human communities. For the realization of this, over 10 million NFT images, ...

... '22) and the MFAM Central (San Diego, '23) are recognized industry wide for providing, ... and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products thattogether to ...With support for high resolutions and refresh rates, the LattePanda Sigma delivers a highlyand smooth visual experience. Quad 4K Displays: Offering a superior viewing experience for......types of robots and consolidates the HMI displays necessary for the remote operators to... "The main benefit for the operators is to remotely control these robots and have anview from a ...

Playlab Films apre il bando per l'Apichatpong Weerasethakul ... Cineuropa

The upcoming David Lynch retrospective at the Texas Theatre will be the largest-ever presentation of his work. And it will be far more than screenings alone.Meow Wolf has announced the opening date and name for its Dallas-Fort Worth location. Meow Wolf. Meow Wolf, the immersive arts and entertainment company, has announced the opening ...