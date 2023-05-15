Connectbase Acquires London-based LastMileXchange (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) Acquisition of LMX expands Connectbase's global connectivity marketplace BOSTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Connectbase, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, is acquiring London-based LastMileXchange (LMX), growing the Connectbase brand globally. Following this acquisition, Connectbase will have the largest global API ecosystem securely connecting buyers and sellers across six continents with more than 2 billion unique locations in The Connected World platform. Current Connectbase clients will benefit from the extended reach across EMEA and APAC that LMX brings to the Connectbase platform, and the LMX customer base will have the ability to access the industry's leading global connectivity marketplace through
