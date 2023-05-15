Giocare ai videogiochi fa bene a tutta la famigliaAsmodee al Play di Modena e al Salone Internazionale del Libro di ...ZELDA TEARS OF THE KINGDOM: NUOVA BORSA DA VIAGGIOConfessione scioccante : Il padre accusato di stuprare e filmare la ...O mi libero o muoio : l'incredibile storia di una dottoressa di 44 ...Miriam Visintin : la storia di una vita sospesa per 32 anni, tra coma ...La svolta nelle indagini : omicidio a Mapello, Bergamo - La storia di ...Valentino Rossi conquista il primo storico podio nel GT World ...Dragonflight con Fratture nel Tempo - novità in arrivoGta Online: gli abbonati GTA+ riscattano il Vapid Slamtruck Ultime Blog

Connectbase Acquires London-based LastMileXchange

Connectbase Acquires

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Connectbase Acquires London-based LastMileXchange (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) Acquisition of LMX expands Connectbase's global connectivity marketplace BOSTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Connectbase, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, is acquiring London-based LastMileXchange (LMX), growing the Connectbase brand globally. Following this acquisition, Connectbase will have the largest global API ecosystem securely connecting buyers and sellers across six continents with more than 2 billion unique locations in The Connected World platform. Current Connectbase clients will benefit from the extended reach across EMEA and APAC that LMX brings to the Connectbase platform, and the LMX customer base will have the ability to access the industry's leading global connectivity marketplace through ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Connectbase Acquires
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Connectbase Acquires Connectbase Acquires London based LastMileXchange