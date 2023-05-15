Connectbase Acquires London-based LastMileXchange

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) Acquisition of LMX expands's global connectivity marketplace BOSTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, is acquiring(LMX), growing thebrand globally. Following this acquisition,will have the largest global API ecosystem securely connecting buyers and sellers across six continents with more than 2 billion unique locations in The Connected World platform. Currentclients will benefit from the extended reach across EMEA and APAC that LMX brings to theplatform, and the LMX customer base will have the ability to access the industry's leading global connectivity marketplace through ...