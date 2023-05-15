CK Hutchison forms mobile network company in Italy with EQT Infrastructure (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) (Adnkronos) - • In line with CKHGT's “asset light” strategy to improve operational efficiencies while unlocking WINDTRE's network business' value • Creates the first independent wholesale mobile network services provider in Italy • Improves WINDTRE's capital allocation and allows WINDTRE to further its strategic focus on core product offerings HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 May 2023 -CK Hutchison Group Telecom (“CKHGT”), a wholly owned subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, and EQT Infrastructure, part of the global private equity firm EQT, have agreed to form a new company (“company”) that will provide wholesale mobile and wholesale fixed communications services in Italy. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
