CIAL: ITALY EXCELLS IN EUROPE IN THE SEPARATE COLLECTION AND RECYCLING OF ALUMINIUM PACKAGING (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) - 73.6% of the total ALUMINIUM PACKAGING entering the market and 91.6% of ALUMINIUM beverage cans are recycled MILAN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
In line with the principles of the new Circular Economy Action Plan of the EUROPEan Green Deal, the Italian model for the management of PACKAGING and ALUMINIUM PACKAGING waste represents excellence in the EU landscape. These are the results emerging from the annual meeting of CIAL (the Italian consortium responsible for the recovery and RECYCLING of ALUMINIUM PACKAGING) held on 12 May in Milan. In ITALY, in 2022, 73.6% of the ALUMINIUM PACKAGING placed on the market was recycled and, with energy recovery, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
