BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Kate Winslet, Ben Whishaw e la serie Dahmer tra i vincitori (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) Una commossa Kate Winslet si è portata a casa il premio per la miglior attrice ai BAFTA TV Awards 2023, Ben Whishaw è il miglior attore mentre il premio per la miglior serie internazionale va al true crime Dahmer. Kate Winslet ha conquistato il suo primo BAFTA per un ruolo sul piccolo schermo ai BAFTA TV Awards 2023, la cui cerimonia, condotta dai comici Rob Beckett e Romesh Ranganathanhas, si è tenuta ieri alla Royal Festival Hall di Londra. Assieme a Kate Winslet, premiata per la sua performance nella serie di Channel 4 I Am Ruth, hanno trionfato Ben Whishaw e la ...Leggi su movieplayer
BAFTA Television Awards 2023: Vincono Bad Sisters, Derry Girls e Kate WinsletStiamo parlando del thriller di Apple TV+ Bad Sisters , miglior drama ai BAFTA Television Awards 2023 , celebratisi alla Royal Festival Hall di Londra la scorsa notte. La serie scritta e interpretata ...
