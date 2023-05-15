Nuove tecnologie cambiano l'utilizzo delle batterieGiocare ai videogiochi fa bene a tutta la famigliaAsmodee al Play di Modena e al Salone Internazionale del Libro di ...ZELDA TEARS OF THE KINGDOM: NUOVA BORSA DA VIAGGIOConfessione scioccante : Il padre accusato di stuprare e filmare la ...O mi libero o muoio : l'incredibile storia di una dottoressa di 44 ...Miriam Visintin : la storia di una vita sospesa per 32 anni, tra coma ...La svolta nelle indagini : omicidio a Mapello, Bergamo - La storia di ...Valentino Rossi conquista il primo storico podio nel GT World ...Dragonflight con Fratture nel Tempo - novità in arrivoUltime Blog

Anycubic Launches the Photon Mono M5s | The First Consumer Grade Leveling-free 12k Resin Printer

Anycubic Launches

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Anycubic Launches the Photon Mono M5s: The First Consumer Grade Leveling-free 12k Resin Printer (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) SHENZHEN,China, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Anycubic, a leading 3D printing technology company, is proud to launch the Photon Mono M5s, their First Consumer-Grade 12K Resin Printer offering a Leveling-free solution and a fast printing scheme. This revolutionary 3D Printer provides unprecedented detail and convenience for makers, enhancing the overall printing experience.   10.1-inch 12K Monochrome LCD Screen for Exquisite DetailThe Photon Mono M5s comes equipped with a 10.1-inch Monochrome LCD screen featuring a stunning 11520x5120 resolution, making it the First Consumer-Grade 12K 3D ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Real Madrid, l'annuncio di Ancelotti e lo spogliatoio esplode – Video  Local Page

Anycubic Launches the Photon Mono M5s: The First Consumer Grade Leveling-free 12k Resin Printer

Anycubic, a leading 3D printing technology company, is proud to launch the Photon Mono M5s, their first consumer-grade 12K resin printer offering a leveling-free solution and a fast printing scheme.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Anycubic Launches
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Anycubic Launches Anycubic Launches Photon Mono First