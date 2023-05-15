Anycubic Launches the Photon Mono M5s: The First Consumer Grade Leveling-free 12k Resin Printer (Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) SHENZHEN,China, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Anycubic, a leading 3D printing technology company, is proud to launch the Photon Mono M5s, their First Consumer-Grade 12K Resin Printer offering a Leveling-free solution and a fast printing scheme. This revolutionary 3D Printer provides unprecedented detail and convenience for makers, enhancing the overall printing experience. 10.1-inch 12K Monochrome LCD Screen for Exquisite DetailThe Photon Mono M5s comes equipped with a 10.1-inch Monochrome LCD screen featuring a stunning 11520x5120 resolution, making it the First Consumer-Grade 12K 3D ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Anycubic, a leading 3D printing technology company, is proud to launch the Photon Mono M5s, their First Consumer-Grade 12K Resin Printer offering a Leveling-free solution and a fast printing scheme. This revolutionary 3D Printer provides unprecedented detail and convenience for makers, enhancing the overall printing experience. 10.1-inch 12K Monochrome LCD Screen for Exquisite DetailThe Photon Mono M5s comes equipped with a 10.1-inch Monochrome LCD screen featuring a stunning 11520x5120 resolution, making it the First Consumer-Grade 12K 3D ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Real Madrid, l'annuncio di Ancelotti e lo spogliatoio esplode – Video Local Page
Anycubic Launches the Photon Mono M5s: The First Consumer Grade Leveling-free 12k Resin PrinterAnycubic, a leading 3D printing technology company, is proud to launch the Photon Mono M5s, their first consumer-grade 12K resin printer offering a leveling-free solution and a fast printing scheme.
Anycubic LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Anycubic Launches