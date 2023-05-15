Anycubic Launches the Photon Mono M5s | The First Consumer Grade Leveling-free 12k Resin Printer

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 15 maggio 2023) SHENZHEN,China, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a leading 3D printing technology company, is proud to launch theM5s, their12Koffering asolution and a fast printing scheme. This revolutionary 3Dprovides unprecedented detail and convenience for makers, enhancing the overall printing experience. 10.1-inch 12Kchrome LCD Screen for Exquisite DetailTheM5s comes equipped with a 10.1-inchchrome LCD screen featuring a stunning 11520x5120 resolution, making it the12K 3D ...