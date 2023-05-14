The Secret le verità nascoste trama | cast e finale del film Rai 4

(Di domenica 14 maggio 2023) TheleRai 4 TheleOggi su Rai 4 va in onda Thele2020 diretto da Yuval Adler. Il“Thes We Keep” ha come protagonista Noomi Rapace nei panni di Maja, Joel Kinnaman e Chris Messina rispettivamente in quelli del vicino e del marito. Una thriller familiare ambientato a fine anni ’50 in una piccola località americana. Una storia di vendetta che ricalca i tragici fatti avvenuti nei campi di concentramento. A seguire: Thele, ...

Stasera , 14 maggio, su Rai 4 , in prima serata, alle 21:20, va in onda- Le verità nascoste , film statunitense del 2020. La pellicola è stata diretta da Yuval Adler, autore anche della sceneggiatura insieme a Ryan Covington. Trama, curiosità, recensione,cast ...Edge of Tomorrow - Senza domani: Il nuovo trailer italiano del film - HD- Le verità nascoste (Drammatico, Thriller) in onda su Rai 4 alle ore 21.20 , un film di Yuval Adler, con Noomi ...

