LIVE Premier League | sfida incrociata tra Manchester City ed Arsenal per il titolo

I Citizens di Pep Guardiola - oltre alla partita in più da recuperare - vogliono proseguire l'assalto alla. Mantenendo l'attuale punto di vantaggio sui Gunners di Arteta, che scenderà in ...del Valle - Guayaquil City 22:30 EGITTOLEAGUE Ceramica Cleopatra - Ghazl El Mahallah 19:00 ESTONIA MEISTRILIIGA Kuressaare - Flora 0 - 0 (*) Narva - Levadia 16:00 ETIOPIALEAGUE ...La Juventus rimane inerme: il gioiello approda inLeague. Offerta irrinunciabile da 42 milioni di euro Il calciomercato estivo è sempre più vicino e le squadre di Serie A devono cominciare ad attrezzarsi per non farsi trovare impreparate.

Premier League, LIVE dalle 15. Sfida incrociata tra Manchester City ... Calciomercato.com

Everton welcome Manchester City for a Premier League clash that could have huge ramifications at both ends of the table. With four games left to play, a superior goal difference to nearest rivals ...Follow live coverage as Everton face Manchester City in the Premier League today. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, with one eye on next week's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real ...