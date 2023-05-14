LIVE – Boston-Philadelphia 88-62, gara-7 Playoff Nba 2022/2023 RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di domenica 14 maggio 2023) Il RISULTATO in DIRETTA LIVE di Boston-Philadelphia, sfida valida come gara-7 del secondo turno dei Playoff della Nba 2022/2023. Siamo giunti all’atto finale di questa serie spettacolare: chi vince questa partita raggiunge Miami nella finale della Eastern Conference. Da notare come in questo intenso testa a testa, tra Tatum-Brown da una parte e Embiid-Harden dall’altra, per ben quattro volte abbia vinto la squadra in trasferta. Il TD Garden sarà il teatro della partita, che si preannuncia ancora molto equilibrata e carica di emozioni. La palla a due è fissata alle ore 21:30 di domenica 14 maggio, con Sportface che vi fornirà una DIRETTA testuale aggiornata. COME VEDERE LA PARTITA IN TV IL TABELLONE DEI ...Leggi su sportface
LIVE – Boston-Philadelphia 79-58 - gara-7 Playoff Nba 2022/2023 RISULTATO in DIRETTA
LIVE – Boston-Philadelphia 65-55 - gara-7 Playoff Nba 2022/2023 RISULTATO in DIRETTA
LIVE – Boston-Philadelphia 57-55 - gara-7 Playoff Nba 2022/2023 RISULTATO in DIRETTA
LIVE – Boston-Philadelphia 27-35 - gara-7 Playoff Nba 2022/2023 RISULTATO in DIRETTA
LIVE – Boston-Philadelphia 26-31 - gara-7 Playoff Nba 2022/2023 RISULTATO in DIRETTA
LIVE – Boston-Philadelphia 12-15 - gara-7 Playoff Nba 2022/2023 RISULTATO in DIRETTA
