WWE: I Pretty Deadly sbarcano a SmackDown, subito screzi con i Brawling Brutes (Di sabato 13 maggio 2023) Il recente Draft ha portato diverse star di NXT nel main roster. Tra queste i Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) i quali sono stati assegnati al roster di SmackDown. Gli ex campioni di coppia di NXT e di NXT UK sono apparsi per la prima volta nello show blu ieri notte e sembra proprio che abbiano già trovato i loro primi avversari. Verso il primo feud I Pretty Deadly sono apparsi per la prima volta a SmackDown in un segmento di backstage ieri notte. I due hanno preso in giro Butch e Ridge Holland e solo l’intervento di Sheamus ha evitato che si venisse alla mani. Lo scontro fisico, però, sembra solo rimandato. I Brawling Brutes, dunque, dovrebbero essere i primi avversari dei nuovi arrivati nello show blu del venerdì ...Leggi su zonawrestling
