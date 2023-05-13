Southampton-Fulham (sabato 13 maggio 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 13 maggio 2023) Il Southampton è ultimo in classifica a quota 24 punti, esattamente la metà del Fulham, ed è virtualmente retrocesso. L’aritmetica arriverebbe certamente in caso di mancata vittoria ma i tre punti potrebbero anche non bastare a ritardare un verdetto ormai scritto. I Cottagers sono tornati alla vittoria battendo 5-3 il Leicester non appena il calendario InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Ritmica, abusi sulle ginnaste: giudizio immediato per l'istruttrice Gatti...00 Gp Azerbaijan Baku CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 15:00 Bournemouth - Leeds United 4 - 1 15:00 Fulham - Man. City 1 - 2 15:00 Man. Utd - Aston Villa 1 - 0 15:00 Newcastle - Southampton 3 - 1 17:30 ...
Il Manchester City di Guardiola alla sfida cruciale: prendersi la nobiltà del Real Madrid di Ancelotti...00 Gp Azerbaijan Baku CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 15:00 Bournemouth - Leeds United 4 - 1 15:00 Fulham - Man. City 1 - 2 15:00 Man. Utd - Aston Villa 1 - 0 15:00 Newcastle - Southampton 3 - 1 17:30 ...
Materasso speciale, snack e bevande: tutti i segreti di Remco Evenepoel...00 Gp Azerbaijan Baku CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 15:00 Bournemouth - Leeds United 4 - 1 15:00 Fulham - Man. City 1 - 2 15:00 Man. Utd - Aston Villa 1 - 0 15:00 Newcastle - Southampton 3 - 1 17:30 ...
Southampton-Fulham (sabato 13 maggio 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting
Haaland da record, il City batte il Fulham e vola al comando della PremierLa squadra di Guardiola passa in trasferta e scavalca l'Arsenal. Il norvegese, al 34° centro in campionato, eguaglia Cole e Shearer. Vincono anche ...
Southampton FulhamSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Southampton Fulham