NXT Level Up 12.05.2023 (Di sabato 13 maggio 2023) Buon weekend, ieri notte si è tenuto il consueto episodio di NXT Level Up. Ecco i risultati. Dante Che sconfigge Tavion Heights Wendy Choo batte Kelani Jordan Edris Enofe e Malik Blade battono Bronco Nima e Lucien Price Leggi su zonawrestling
NXT Level Up Risultati 05-05-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
Heels Season Two To Premiere On 7/28, CM Punk And AJ Lee Listed As AppearingSTARZ PINS DOWN JULY 28 PREMIERE DATE FOR SEASON TWO OF “HEELS” Santa Monica, Calif. – May 11, 2023 – “Heels” returns to the ring for season two on Friday, ...
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says wrestling saved his relationship with daughter SimoneDwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has followed her dad's footsteps into WWE, performing as Ava Raine on NXT. Simone, who is WWE's first fourth-generation Superstar, has been signed with WWE ...
