Bring The Heat, la campagna summer 2023 Foot Locker con Redit Longo (Di sabato 13 maggio 2023) Foot Locker presenta la sua nuova campagna summer 23: Bring The Heat, il più grande lancio della stagione estiva. Con questa campagna Foot Locker dà il via all’estate 2023 ispirando e unendo la comunità legata alla cultura delle sneaker, con l’obiettivo di liberare lo ”sneakerhead interiore” che è in tutti noi. Il lancio mira a sostenere e a incoraggiare le giovani generazioni a esprimere il proprio stile e la propria personalità attraverso la moda. Foot Locker continua a sostenere le comunità di giovani creativi attraverso adeguati strumenti e piattaforme, per questo ha deciso di collaborare con Rediet Longo, uno dei protagonisti principali della ...Leggi su lopinionista
