Brentford-West Ham (domenica 14 maggio 2023 ore 15:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting

West Ham will likely be without Angelo Ogbonna for Sunday’s Premier League trip to London rivals Brentford. The Italian is still suffering from a sickness bug that tore through the squad earlier this ...Spain’s David de Gea could no longer be the number-one goalkeeper at Manchester United next season. The Red Devils have been searching for the Spaniard’s replacement recently, and reports have emerged ...