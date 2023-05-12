Xinhua Silk Road | Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye ranks among 50 foreigners' most-favored Chinese brands

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom disponibileDungeons & Dragons - Il Tesoro dei Draghi di Fizban ora in italianoGUIDA UFFICIALE DI THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion - aggiornamento 5 consigli per rafforzare le difese immunitarieVotate per i due kit in arrivo in The Sims 4Super Mega Baseball 4 nuovo videoMarvel's Midnight Suns - il DLC Tempesta di Sangue è disponibileTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 È DISPONIBILEIntel presenta il Corporate Sustainability Report 2023Ultime Blog

China's leading baijiu maker Wuliangye was once again listed as one of the 50 most-favored Chinese brands voted by foreigners at the activity "Give a Like for My Favorite China's brands (2022-2023)" released on Wednesday night in Shanghai. Hosted by Xinhua News Agency's National brands Project, China Economic Information Service, China Today magazine and China.org.cn, the event aims to promote the achievements of China's domestic brands and improve their global recognition.  During the one-month online voting period, consumers around the world voted for their favorite Chinese ...
