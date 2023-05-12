Xi inspects north China city

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) - BEIJING, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party ofCentral Committee, on Thursday visited theof Cangzhou in'sHebei Province, inspecting crop production at drought-alkali fields and a coal port. During the visit, Xi went deep into a wheat field where he learned about the cultivation of crops tolerant of drought and alkalinity. In inspecting the coal port, he asked about its operation and development planning. Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2iHY4w6ysE Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2iHY4w6ysE View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xi--301823024.html