Votate per i due kit in arrivo in The Sims 4Super Mega Baseball 4 nuovo videoMarvel's Midnight Suns - il DLC Tempesta di Sangue è disponibileTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 È DISPONIBILEIntel presenta il Corporate Sustainability Report 2023EA SPORTS F1 23 APPROFONDISCE LE INNOVAZIONI DEL GIOCOUFL: il rivale di FIFA in un gameplay trailerProscenic presenta DustZero S3: nuova aspirapolvere senza fili DANIEL WELLINGTON: OCCHIALI DA SOLE PER PRIMAVERA ESTATEGYLT di Tequila Works in arrivo per Console e PCUltime Blog

Trina Solar receives Top Brand PV Awards 2023 by EUPD Research

Trina Solar

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Trina Solar receives Top Brand PV Awards 2023 by EUPD Research (Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) - CHANGZHOU, China, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Trina Solar has once again been recognized as "Top Brand PV 2023" in the category Modules by EUPD Research, the globally leading market Research firm, for Trina Solar's exceptionally high level of customer satisfaction with its PV modules in LATAM, especially in Brazil, Chile and Mexico. EUPD Research is a world-renowned leading certification body within the Solar industry with more than 20 years of in-depth expertise in measuring and analyzing the perception of PV market intermediaries and end customers. Every year EUPD Research surveys thousands of installers in 30+ countries and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Trina Solar's Yifeng Chen honored with IEEE Stuart R. Wenham Young Professional Award

Yifeng Chen, technical leader and associate vice president of technology in Trina Solar, will receive the 2023 IEEE Stuart R. Wenham Young Professional Award for his outstanding achievements in the ...

Accumulative shipments of Trina Solar's modules totaled 140GW while 210mm module shipments exceeded 65GW by Q1 2023, ranking first globally

CHANGZHOU, China, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - On March 24 and 26, Trina Solar published its full year 2022 and Q1 2023 financial results, saying it had annual revenue of $12.645 billion (RMB 85.052 billion), an increase of 83.41% on 2021. The company's main ...

TrinaTracker obtains independent SuperTrack technical assessment report

CHANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ TrinaTracker, the smart tracker solution provider under Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (SHA: 688599), announces it has received an independent technical analysis report from an internationally renowned third party for its SuperTrack technology. The report reviewed ...

È ripartito l'Academy Tour di Energia Italia: prossima tappa a Verona ...  Qualenergia.it

Trina Solar receives Top Brand PV Awards 2023 by EUPD Research

CHANGZHOU, China, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has once again been recognized as 'Top Brand PV 2023' in the category Modules by EUPD ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Trina Solar
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Trina Solar Trina Solar receives Brand Awards