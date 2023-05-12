Trina Solar receives Top Brand PV Awards 2023 by EUPD Research (Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) - CHANGZHOU, China, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Trina Solar has once again been recognized as "Top Brand PV 2023" in the category Modules by EUPD Research, the globally leading market Research firm, for Trina Solar's exceptionally high level of customer satisfaction with its PV modules in LATAM, especially in Brazil, Chile and Mexico. EUPD Research is a world-renowned leading certification body within the Solar industry with more than 20 years of in-depth expertise in measuring and analyzing the perception of PV market intermediaries and end customers. Every year EUPD Research surveys thousands of installers in 30+ countries and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
