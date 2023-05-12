The Last of Us 2 | in programma audizioni con scene dal videogame per via dello sciopero della WGA

(Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) Prima di interrompere la produzione, agli attori in lizza per il casting di Theof Us 2 era stato chiesto di leggeretratte dalvisto che leggiature per la nuova stagione non sono ancora state scritte. Theof Us 2 è l'ultima vittimadegliggiatoriWGA. La produzioneserie HBO si stava preparando a fare i casting per i nuovi episodi utilizzandodal, visto che leggiature non sono ancora pronte, ma adesso è tutto saltato e la lavorazione è in pausa. Primastop forzato, numerose fonti hanno confermato che il team del casting stava chiedendo agli attori di leggere ...

La pre - produzione della seconda stagione diof Us , infatti, ha subito una battuta d'arresto in quanto le operazioni di casting per trovare i nuovi attori sono state messe al momento in ...of Us 2 è l'ultima vittima dello sciopero degli sceneggiatori della WGA. La produzione della serie HBO si stava preparando a fare i casting per i nuovi episodi utilizzando scene dal videogame ...AtUnited Nations Security Council meetings it has refused to joinvotes that condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and abstained from most votes (exception is a voteyear at...

PlayStation Showcase con Ghost of Tsushima 2 e The Last of Us 3 Diciamo di no Everyeye Videogiochi

The 76ers fell short of clinching a series victory Thursday night after dropping Game 6 to the Celtics at home, a loss that renewed the conversation around one of the most dubious stats of Sixers ...The U.S. dollar edged higher on Friday and was heading for its biggest weekly gain since February. The euro was down marginally against the dollar at $1.091, after falling to its lowest since April 11 ...