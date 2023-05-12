Gta Online: gli abbonati GTA+ riscattano il Vapid Slamtruck Quattro consigli per usare al meglio il tuo iPhone: trucchi e ...The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom disponibileDungeons & Dragons - Il Tesoro dei Draghi di Fizban ora in italianoGUIDA UFFICIALE DI THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion - aggiornamento 5 consigli per rafforzare le difese immunitarieVotate per i due kit in arrivo in The Sims 4Super Mega Baseball 4 nuovo videoMarvel's Midnight Suns - il DLC Tempesta di Sangue è disponibileUltime Blog

The Haunted | arriva il nuovo franchise horror dall' autore di The Conjuring

The Haunted

The Haunted: arriva il nuovo franchise horror dall'autore di The Conjuring (Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) Tony DeRosa-Grund, che ha sviluppato il primo film di The Conjuring, ha creato un nuovo franchise sempre ispirato a eventi realmente accaduti. L'autore di The Conjuring, Tony DeRosa-Grund, ha annunciato l'arrivo di un nuovo franchise horror intitolato The Haunted anch'esso ispirato a eventi realmente accaduti. Come L'Evocazione - The Conjuring, infatti, The Haunted si ispirerà anche a incontri reali con spiriti dell'aldilà e mostrerà le vittime che hanno vissuto queste esperienze strazianti. Secondo il comunicato stampa, " Cinedigm ha annunciato oggi che la società collaborerà con uno dei nomi di spicco dell'horror Tony DeRosa-Grund, creatore di The Conjuring (oltre 2 ...
