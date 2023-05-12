5 consigli per rafforzare le difese immunitarieVotate per i due kit in arrivo in The Sims 4Super Mega Baseball 4 nuovo videoMarvel's Midnight Suns - il DLC Tempesta di Sangue è disponibileTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 È DISPONIBILEIntel presenta il Corporate Sustainability Report 2023EA SPORTS F1 23 APPROFONDISCE LE INNOVAZIONI DEL GIOCOUFL: il rivale di FIFA in un gameplay trailerProscenic presenta DustZero S3: nuova aspirapolvere senza fili DANIEL WELLINGTON: OCCHIALI DA SOLE PER PRIMAVERA ESTATEUltime Blog

The Good

The Good Doctor 6 dove vedere le puntate in tv, streaming, replica (Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) THE Good Doctor 6 dove vedere. Da aprile 2023 torna su Rai 2 la quinta stagione della serie tv americana che racconta le vicende di Shaun Murphy, un giovane chirurgo autistico con la Sindrome del Savant. Ecco di seguito dove vedere le puntate in tv, streaming e replica. TUTTO SU THE Good Doctor The Good Doctor 6 dove vedere le puntate in tv e replica La serie tv The Good Doctor 6 andrà in onda in prima serata su Rai 2 il venerdì sera a partire dal 21 aprile 2023 alle ore 21:25 circa. Sarà possibile seguire la diretta anche in streaming dal sito ...
I programmi in tv oggi, 12 maggio 2023: film e intrattenimento

TELEFILM/SERIE TV Su Rai Due dalle 21.20 The Good Doctor. Isabel si rivolge a Andrews per aiutarla con un caso molto particolare: la nascita di sei gemelli. Nel frattempo, Shaun e Lea ricevono una ...

