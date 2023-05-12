RISULTATI: NJPW “Best Of The Super Junior 30” 12.05.2023 (Day 1) (Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) I RISULTATI della prima giornata dello storico Torneo Junior NJPW andata in scena a Tokyo: NJPW Best Of The Super Junior 30 – Day 1Venerdì 12 Maggio – Tokyo (Japan) Best Of The Super Junior 30 Block B MatchClark Connors (w/Gedo) batte Kevin Knight 0 (9:20) Best Of The Super Junior 29 Block A MatchTaiji Ishimori batte Ryusuke Taguchi 0 (3:54) Best Of The Super Junior 30 Block B MatchDan Moloney batte BUSHI 0 (7:12) Best Of The Super Junior 30 Block A MatchDOUKI 2 batte KUSHIDA 0 (8:32) Best Of The ...Leggi su zonawrestling
NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 30 – Anteprima torneoLa NJPW è pronta a dare il via al Best of the Super Juniors 30, il torneo dedicato alla categoria dei pesi Junior che ci accompagnerà per il prossimo mese.
WWE/NJPW: Contratto scaduto per una Top Star della NJPW, la WWE ci pensa *RUMOR*La WWE, come ben sappiamo, è sempre un cantiere aperto. A Stamford si è sempre alla ricerca di nuovi talenti da inserire nei vari Roster e adesso, a quanto pare, Triple H avrebbe messo nuovamente nel ...
