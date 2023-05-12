RISULTATI | NJPW “Best Of The Super Junior 30” 12 05 2023 Day 1

(Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) Idella prima giornata dello storico Torneoandata in scena a Tokyo:Of The30 – Day 1Venerdì 12 Maggio – Tokyo (Japan)Of The30 Block B MatchClark Connors (w/Gedo) batte Kevin Knight 0 (9:20)Of The29 Block A MatchTaiji Ishimori batte Ryusuke Taguchi 0 (3:54)Of The30 Block B MatchDan Moloney batte BUSHI 0 (7:12)Of The30 Block A MatchDOUKI 2 batte KUSHIDA 0 (8:32)Of The ...

La NJPW è pronta a dare il via al Best of the Super Juniors 30, il torneo dedicato alla categoria dei pesi Junior che ci accompagnerà per il prossimo mese.