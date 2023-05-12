The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom disponibileDungeons & Dragons - Il Tesoro dei Draghi di Fizban ora in italianoGUIDA UFFICIALE DI THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion - aggiornamento 5 consigli per rafforzare le difese immunitarieVotate per i due kit in arrivo in The Sims 4Super Mega Baseball 4 nuovo videoMarvel's Midnight Suns - il DLC Tempesta di Sangue è disponibileTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 È DISPONIBILEIntel presenta il Corporate Sustainability Report 2023Ultime Blog

Queer Eye 7 | su Netflix in streaming da oggi

Queer Eye

Queer Eye 7, su Netflix in streaming da oggi (Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) Queer Eye torna su Netflix: la settima stagione della serie più trasformativa del gigante streaming è disponibile a partire da oggi 12 maggio 2023 per tutti gli utenti. Queer Eye torna su Netflix: la settima stagione della serie più trasformativa del gigante streaming è disponibile a partire da oggi 12 maggio 2023 per tutti gli utenti già abbonati al servizio. Sono già disponibili 7 nuove puntate, ognuna da 45 minuti, in cui i nostri amati Bobbi, Antoni, Tan, Jonathan e Karamo ritorneranno, e per i quali è stata già confermata l'ottava stagione. In un'intervista rilasciata lo scorso anno a E!, Tan ha dichiarato: "Girare a New Orleans è stato davvero difficile a causa degli effetti dell'uragano Katrina, tutt'ora evidenti. Vedere la devastazione, quanta ...
Queer Eye 7, su Netflix in streaming da oggi

Queer Eye torna su Netflix: la settima stagione della serie più trasformativa del gigante streaming è disponibile a partire da oggi 12 maggio 2023 per tutti gli utenti.

