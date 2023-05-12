TT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 È DISPONIBILEIntel presenta il Corporate Sustainability Report 2023EA SPORTS F1 23 APPROFONDISCE LE INNOVAZIONI DEL GIOCOUFL: il rivale di FIFA in un gameplay trailerProscenic presenta DustZero S3: nuova aspirapolvere senza fili DANIEL WELLINGTON: OCCHIALI DA SOLE PER PRIMAVERA ESTATEGYLT di Tequila Works in arrivo per Console e PCDLC di ONE PIECE ODYSSEY - Reunion of Memories I pagamenti da conto a conto con tech fin kevinARRIVA LA FESTA DI EEVEE IN POKÉMON UNITEUltime Blog

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Nufinetes Digital Wallet App Certified by Hacken Security Audit (Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) - Digital Assets and Cryptocurrency Certified Safe in iOS, Android and Desktop App SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Nufinetes, a leading self-custodial Wallet application for the safe and simple access to blockchain applications and web3, is excited to announce that mobile and desktop versions of the app have been Audited and Certified by Hacken, a Security firm specializing in blockchain-based Security solutions. The Security analysis was conducted to evaluate the stability and Security of the application against best practices and possible attack vectors, and the results have confirmed that Nufinetes is reliable and secure. The scope of the project included an in-depth ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
