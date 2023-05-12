Nufinetes Digital Wallet App Certified by Hacken Security Audit (Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) - Digital Assets and Cryptocurrency Certified Safe in iOS, Android and Desktop App SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Nufinetes, a leading self-custodial Wallet application for the safe and simple access to blockchain applications and web3, is excited to announce that mobile and desktop versions of the app have been Audited and Certified by Hacken, a Security firm specializing in blockchain-based Security solutions. The Security analysis was conducted to evaluate the stability and Security of the application against best practices and possible attack vectors, and the results have confirmed that Nufinetes is reliable and secure. The scope of the project included an in-depth ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Nufinetes, a leading self-custodial Wallet application for the safe and simple access to blockchain applications and web3, is excited to announce that mobile and desktop versions of the app have been Audited and Certified by Hacken, a Security firm specializing in blockchain-based Security solutions. The Security analysis was conducted to evaluate the stability and Security of the application against best practices and possible attack vectors, and the results have confirmed that Nufinetes is reliable and secure. The scope of the project included an in-depth ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Nufinetes Digital Wallet App Certified by Hacken Security Audit...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/956100/4031816/Hacken_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/nufinetes - digital - wallet - app - certified - by - hacken - security - ...
Nufinetes Digital Wallet Adds Integrated Browser to Easily Connect to Crypto AppsTwitter - Website - Discord Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2072601/Nufinetes_VIMworld.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/nufinetes - digital - wallet - ...
VIMworld Celebrates First User to Stake $400,000 into NFTsAt the heart of VIMworld are the VIMs, distinct and unchangeable digital assets that provide an ... download our purpose built crypto and NFT wallet, Nufinetes compatible with Apple and Android devices ...
Terza stagione di ASI Circuito Tricolore, due tappe in Sicilia con auto e moto storiche siciliareport.it
Nufinetes Digital Wallet App certificado por Hacken Security AuditActivos digitales y criptomoneda certificados como seguros en iOS, Android y aplicación de escritorio SAN FRANCISCO, 12 de mayo de 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nufinetes, una aplicación líder de monedero auto ...
Nufinetes Digital Wallet App Certified by Hacken Security AuditCon la tua autorizzazione noi e i nostri fornitori possiamo utilizzare dati precisi di geolocalizzazione e identificazione tramite la scansione del dispositivo. Puoi fare clic per consentire a noi e a ...
Nufinetes DigitalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nufinetes Digital