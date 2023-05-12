NEW FEATURE DOCUMENTARY | SPIRIT | CAPTURES THE JOURNEY IN COMPETING FOR WORLD CLASS TITLE

(Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) - LONDON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a brand-new, launches this week and promises to change the way we think about cocktails forever. Set against the backdrop of one of the's most respected and prestigious cocktail competitions – Diageo'sGlobal Bartender of the Year – thereveals the highs and lows of three of the's best bartenders as they prepare to create the most important cocktails of their career. Coinciding withCocktail Day 2023, thewill be available to watch on Prime Video in select markets from May 13th and unveils theof bartending in an incredible new light. Viewers can expect to witness a flawless ...

LONDON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - SPIRIT, a brand -documentary, launches this week and promises to change the way we think about cocktails forever. Set against the backdrop of one of the world's most respected and prestigious cocktail ...... oltre ai già annunciati riconoscimenti, per citarne alcuni, quali quali Best Director al Toronto Indie Film Festival, Best DocumentaryFilm alYork Tri - State International Film ...YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - CLO Virtual Fashion, a global leader in digital garment ... animators, and fashion professionals alike-resulting in games and metaverse platforms that...

Dieci produttori lettoni si dirigono verso la Croisette con una serie di ... Cineuropa

Yaccarino has worked for NBCU for more than 10 years and was instrumental in setting up the Peacock streaming service, which is ad-supported.AFL Academy coach Tarkyn Lockyer says likely No. 1 draft pick Harley Reid is “not a finished product” yet but has been handling the attention on him well in the early part of the year.