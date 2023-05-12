5 consigli per rafforzare le difese immunitarieVotate per i due kit in arrivo in The Sims 4Super Mega Baseball 4 nuovo videoMarvel's Midnight Suns - il DLC Tempesta di Sangue è disponibileTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 È DISPONIBILEIntel presenta il Corporate Sustainability Report 2023EA SPORTS F1 23 APPROFONDISCE LE INNOVAZIONI DEL GIOCOUFL: il rivale di FIFA in un gameplay trailerProscenic presenta DustZero S3: nuova aspirapolvere senza fili DANIEL WELLINGTON: OCCHIALI DA SOLE PER PRIMAVERA ESTATEUltime Blog

Kazarian Foundation Selects Portugal for European HQ

Kazarian Foundation

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Kazarian Foundation Selects Portugal for European HQ (Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) WASHINGTON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation (Kazarian Foundation), a U.S. mid-size non-profit focused on Government Financial Management (GFM) has selected Portugal as the location for its first European headquarters. The Kazarian Foundation's core competency is to improve Government Financial Management (GFM) and Government Total Balance Sheet (GTBS) literacy. The Kazarian Foundation seeks to educate both key stakeholders and citizens on the importance of GFM and GTBS literacy through conferences, presentations, communications, articles, master classes, and white papers. "The Kazarian Foundation cares about Government Financial ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Real Madrid, l'annuncio di Ancelotti e lo spogliatoio esplode – Video  Local Page

Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation: Kazarian Foundation Selects Portugal for European HQ

The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation (Kazarian Foundation), a U.S. mid-size non-profit focused on Government Financial Management (GFM) has selected ...

Kazarian Foundation Selects Portugal for European HQ

The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation (Kazarian Foundation), a U.S. mid-size non-profit focused on Government Financial Management (GFM) ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kazarian Foundation
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Kazarian Foundation Kazarian Foundation Selects Portugal European