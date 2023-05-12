Kazarian Foundation Selects Portugal for European HQ (Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) WASHINGTON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation (Kazarian Foundation), a U.S. mid-size non-profit focused on Government Financial Management (GFM) has selected Portugal as the location for its first European headquarters. The Kazarian Foundation's core competency is to improve Government Financial Management (GFM) and Government Total Balance Sheet (GTBS) literacy. The Kazarian Foundation seeks to educate both key stakeholders and citizens on the importance of GFM and GTBS literacy through conferences, presentations, communications, articles, master classes, and white papers. "The Kazarian Foundation cares about Government Financial
